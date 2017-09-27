Sasha Pieterse Promises ‘Emison Is Good’ After ‘PLL’ Spinoff Is Announced

Sasha Pieterse is reprising her role as Alison in the ‘Pretty Little Liars’ spinoff, so what does this mean for Emison? HollywoodLife.com chatted EXCLUSIVELY with Sasha, and she spilled some major scoop about the fate of your fave couple!

Sasha Pieterse, 21, and Janel Parrish, 28, have joined the PLL spinoff The Perfectionists, and fans are already dying for more details about the new show. HollywoodLife.com talked to Sasha about the spinoff and what’s going on with Emison after the Sept. 26 episode of Dancing With the Stars. “I’m so excited to start,” Sasha told HollywoodLife.com. “I feel like in the beginning of PLL I never know what’s happening, so Marlene [King] has kept a lot from Janelle and I, but I have read the pilot. I love it, and it’s super exciting. I know a lot of the fans are wondering about Emison, and Emison is good. We’re great. The babies are good. That stays the same.”

Whew! That’s a relief. At the end of Pretty Little Liars, Emily and Alison got their happily ever after. They were raising their twins together, and Alison proposed to Emily. The spinoff hasn’t mentioned anything about Emily Fields, but there’s a reason for that. The show “has nothing to do with PLL, they’re just kind of putting my character into it,” Sasha told E! News. “It’s still a murder mystery, and it’s a really interesting plotline.”

The Perfectionists definitely gives off PLL vibes: “Everything about the town of Beacon Heights seems perfect, from their top-tier college to their overachieving residents. But nothing in Beacon Heights is as it appears to be. The stress of needing to be perfect leads to the town’s first murder. Behind every Perfectionist is a secret, a lie and a needed alibi.”

HollywoodLifers, are you going to watch the PLL spinoff? Do you think Emily will make an appearance? Let us know!