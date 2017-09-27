‘DWTS’: The Sweet Words Nick & Vanessa Lachey Say To Each Other Before Every Dance Revealed

Nick and Vanessa Lachey are GOALS! Nick told us EXCLUSIVELY the special words they tell each other before each ‘DWTS’ dance. He also gushes about how great it is to have Vanessa’s support during the ups and downs of the show!

Vanessa, 36, and Nick Lachey, 43, are always cheering each other on when they hit the dance floor on Dancing With the Stars. Other than Peta Murgatroyd, 31, and Maks Chmerkovskiy, 37, Nick and Vanessa are the only other married couple on the show. Nick told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that he and Vanessa are constantly encouraging each other, and Vanessa had this sweet message for him after he was in the bottom two: “I love you!” He continued, “She says that before every time I dance, ‘I’m proud of you. Love you.’ I say the same thing to her. This is a tough deal. This is a really long, hard ride. It’s nice to have someone in your corner and know what you’re going through and be there to pick you up when you have a downtime.”

Nick loves how supportive his “fantastic partner” Peta has been throughout this journey and having Vanessa along as well just elevates his DWTS experience. “We support each other in everything we do,” Nick said. “I know that. She knows that. So it’s good to have that for sure.” Could Nick and Vanessa be any cuter?!

Nick was very close to being eliminated at the end of the Sept. 26 episode. He was in the bottom two alongside Debbie Gibson, 47, who was eliminated. Nick and Peta got a score of 19 out of 30 after dancing an Argentine Tango. Vanessa was safe after placing third on the leaderboard following a sizzling salsa on Latin Night. Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

