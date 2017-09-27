Rule one: do not come for Jane Fonda or she will shut you down. Megyn Kelly found this out the hard way after bringing up Jane’s plastic surgery. After an awkward silence, the Hollywood icon clapped back like a queen!

For one moment, the Today show audience could cut the tension with a knife. Jane Fonda, 79, and her fellow silver screen legend, Robert Redford, 81, joined Megyn Kelly, 46, for an interview on Sept. 27. While it all started off well, the interview stopped the moment Megyn brought up Jane’s past plastic surgery. “You admit you had work done, which I think it’s to your credit. You look amazing. Why did you say — I read you felt you’re not proud to admit you had work done. Why not?” The look Jane gives Megyn – around the 1:50 minute mark – is ice cold.

“We really want to talk about that right now,” Jane said incredulously, just utterly shocked that Megyn would bring that up. The former Fox News host tried to recover, saying that “one of the things people think about when they look at you is how amazing you look.” Jane nodded. “Thanks. Good attitude. Good posture. [I] take care of myself,” she said before changing the subject. “Let me tell you what I love this movie that we did, Our Souls at Night, rather than plastic surgery.”

That’s how it’s done. The rest of the interview went rather well after that awkward moment. “One of the things I really like about Jane, that’s manifest in this film,” Robert said, “is that she’s a force. In other words, as long as I’ve known Jane, she’s always moving forward and she doesn’t look past.” Well, she’s also a force that moves the conversation along, especially when someone brings up something she doesn’t want to discuss.

Our Souls At Night, a new Netflix films, sees Robert and Jane reunited 50 years after playing newlyweds in the 1967 romantic classic Barefoot in the Park. The movie, adapted by the novel by The Fault In Our Stars authors Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, sees these two acting legends play widowed neighbors that develop romance. Jane and Robert also starred alongside each other in The Chase in 1966 and The Electric Horseman in 1979, according to PEOPLE. Our Souls at Night will be released on Netflix and in select theaters on Sept. 29.

What do you think about Megyn asking Jane about her plastic surgery, HollywoodLifers? Was it a legitimate question or do you think Megyn was going too far?