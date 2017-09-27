Meghan Markle Moves Into Prince Harry’s 5-Star Toronto Hotel Suite During Invictus Games

Why reserve one room at the Invictus Games when you only need one? Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly sharing a hotel suite while he’s in Toronto, and it’s equivalent to a royal palace!

After making their PDA debut as a couple, Prince Harry, 32, and Meghan Markle, 36, are taking their relationship to the next level. The adorable couple are reportedly sharing a lavish hotel suite while he’s in Toronto, until Sept. 30, for the annual Invictus Games. Meghan and Harry are staying at the Fairmont Royal York, one of Canada’s leading hotels, according to reports; and, the high-end hotel is fit for a royal! A night at the Fairmont Royal will set you back about $1499; that is, if you’re treating yourself with the Executive Suite. The massive suite is filled with elegant rooms, classic decor and stunning views, as seen on the hotel’s website. So, it’s safe to say that Meghan and Harry are living in luxury while in Toronto together.

It’s been quite the exciting week for the usually secretive couple, who made their PDA debut as a couple on Sept. 25. On their way to a wheelchair tennis event at the Games on Monday, Meghan and Harry walked together, hand-in-hand and sent onlookers into a craze. That moment marked the first time the couple — who’s been dating for over a year — engaged in affection while in public. They were all smiles as they headed to the event in casual attire. See the adorable photos here.

Just before they showed off their romance status, Meghan supported Harry at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games on Saturday, Sept. 23. She sat with her good friend Markus Anderson — who is the reported person responsible for introducing the couple — as she clapped for her boyfriend after he gave an emotional speech.

Slowly but surely, Meghan and Harry have been opening up about their blossoming romance. While they were very private at first, with Harry making secret visits to her Toronto apartment, where she films Suits, they’ve been making more appearances together.

Meghan even spoke of her relationship with Harry for the first time during an interview in Sept. She referred to Harry as her “boyfriend” when she spoke to Vanity Fair, and admitted that they are very much “in love.” She also added that they’re keeping their romance very private at the moment. “I hope what people will understand is that this is our time,” she explained. “This is for us. It’s part of what makes it so special, that it’s just ours. But we’re happy. Personally, I love a great love story.” Aw!

Meghan and Harry’s relationship went public in Oct. 2016. And, reports of a royal engagement have been swirling. Nonetheless, they have yet to address or confirm the rumors. But, we’re keeping our fingers crossed!

