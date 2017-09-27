Lamar Odom ‘Crushed’ Ex Wife Khloe Kardashian Is Pregnant With Tristan Thompson’s Baby

Not everyone is thrilled that Khloe Kardashian reportedly has a baby on the way! Word has it, her ex-husband Lamar Odom was shocked by the news! Here’s the EXCLUSIVE details!

Struggling to keep up with the Kardashian baby reports!? It’s understandable! The jaw-dropping headlines just keep coming and coming! Kylie, 20, Kim, 36, AND Khloe Kardashian, 33, are all reportedly expecting babies now! So exciting! However, according to our insiders, someone from Khloe’s past is saddened by the news — her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, 37. Head here to take a peek at Khloe and Tristan Thompson‘s, 26, lovey dovey courtship!

“ Lamar is blown away that Khloe is having a baby with another player in the league,” a source close to Lamar shares with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “ Lamar knows that having a baby is what Khloe always wanted so he is happy for her but at the same time Lamar is sad that he is not the father. The pregnancy has been a reminder to Lamar about his regrets in life, things he could have done better as well as the many mistakes he made while married to Khloe. Lamar still loves her dearly, in his mind, she will always be his wife and he is crushed he is not the one building a family with Khloe.” It sounds like Lamar has been seriously rethinking his marriage to the reality star!

As we previously reported, Khloe and Tristan’s due date roughly coincides with Kylie and Travis Scott‘s, 25! “She and Kylie are both due around the same time, both approximately 4 months along,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kylie loves how close knit her family is and is thrilled to bring that to her own to-be immediate family,” the source continued. “She feels more prepared than ever, especially since she will be sharing this journey with Khloe. They are looking at it like it’s a unifying experience for them as sisters. This was totally unplanned and coincidental but they couldn’t be more happy!” Aww!

