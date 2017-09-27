Kylie Jenner Totally Fine With Having 1st Baby Before Marriage: She’s Just Like Her Sisters

First comes love, then comes…not marriage? Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are expecting, but they’re reportedly saving the wedding for when AFTER Kylie gives birth, just as Kim Kardashian did before her.

Kylie Jenner, 20, is reportedly pregnant by Travis Scott, 25, but they “are not ready to get married,” as a source claims to TMZ. “They’re still trying to figure out their relationship,” the insider tells the site, adding that “Kylie has no issues about being an unwed mother.” Yep, like her sisters Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kourtney Kardashian, 38, before her, Kylie is A-OK with being an unwed mom!

We previously told you exclusively that Kylie is hoping for a wedding after she gives birth. Her plan is to marry Travis as soon as she drops the baby weight, because she wants her “child to have a father that is always there.” Adds TMZ’s source: “They’re talking a lot about raising their daughter.” Aww!

The Lip Kit mogul is “the one who really wanted the baby,” as the site reports. TMZ also hints that the pregnancy was unplanned, but Travis is going to do right by her. Glad to hear it!

Meanwhile, Kylie’s big sis Khloe Kardashian, 33, is also reportedly pregnant with Tristan Thompson‘s baby! Since Khloe and Tristan, 26, are also currently unmarried, it’s possible that they’ll stay that way by the time Khloe is due — just like Kylie and Travis. It’s hard to keep track of it all, we know! See more of Khloe’s body transformation pics here.

