Kylie Jenner: Will She Have To Skip Lip Injections During Pregnancy? — Plastic Surgeons Speak

Will Kylie need to press pause on some cosmetic surgery while she is preggers?! This is what some plastic surgeons we EXCLUSIVELY spoke with had to say!

Now that Kylie Jenner, 20, reportedly has a baby on the way, is she going to have to give up her plump lips for a while? Say it ain’t so! We asked some plastic surgeons to weigh in on whether or not lip injections are a wise idea when you’ve got a bun in the oven! And it turns out, when it comes to plastic surgery, a lot needs to be avoided while pregnant! Take a look back at some of the youngest Jenner’s hottest moments right here!

“There are no scientific studies that show that injecting hyaluronic acids during pregnancy is bad for the fetus, although many cosmetic treatments during pregnancy are usually not recommended,” Dr. John Layke shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com “However, many times with the surge in the hormones, the lips appear more full during pregnancy than they did pre-pregnancy.” So Kylie might not lose those luscious lips after all! Dr. Layke went on to add that although risks related to lip injects aren’t high for expecting mothers, he still says opting out is the wise choice. “I would recommend waiting until after pregnancy. Even if there is no causal link to birth defects, it wouldn’t be worth the risk.” Besides, the average lip injection lasts between 4 and 6 months, according to Cosmopolitan, so Kylie won’t have to wait all that long after giving birth before getting another treatment.

And when it comes to pregnancy, lip injections aren’t the only plastic surgery procedure that typically gets nixed, per our experts. “I would adjust Kylie’s skincare regimen to remove ingredients like retinol and hydroquinone, but most other daily skincare regimen ingredients are permitted,” Dr. Sheila S. Nazarian tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “I would not laser during pregnancy as the hormones can predispose women to pigmentation after treatment. I would not perform Botox or fillers on a pregnant woman, and would wait until after pregnancy and even breast feeding to resume injectables.” So there you have it! When it comes to plastic surgery treatments, for Kylie at least, it’s just going to have to wait!

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised by what the experts have to say? Let us know below!