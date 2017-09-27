Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Alleged Surrogate Revealed — See Pics Of Pregnant Woman

Is this the woman who is carrying the newest member of the Kardashian family? We’ve got pics of the alleged surrogate who is reportedly pregnant with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s third child.

While Kim Kardashian, 36 and Kanye West, 40, still haven’t confirmed that they are expecting their third child via a surrogate, Radar Online claims to have pics of the woman as well as plenty of details about the deal the couple has with her. “They chose a woman with experience This isn’t her first surrogacy. She did it in 2014 and everything went great,” their source alleges. In photos, a woman is shown with her face blurred out for privacy purposes, but she looks will into her second trimester which would put reports that the baby is due in Jan. 2018 right on track. She’s wearing jeans and a tight white shirt with a sizable baby bump. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS.

The site says that the woman is a 27-year-old married mother of two who is a mega-fan of the Kardashian family. “She’s watched all of the shows and Kim’s vanity was touched when she found out. When Kim and Kanye invited her to their house to meet her for the first time, it was a surreal moment,” according to their source.

Radar claims to have seen the surrogate’s contract and reports that she’s being paid a paltry $75,000, which is nothing compared to the couple’s $300 million combined fortune. She allegedly gets a monthly “discomfort” allowance of $4,500 and will get $2,000 if she gives birth by c-section and $5,000 if she ends up having twins. The site also claims that the surrogate and her husband are being compensated for travel to and from her medical appointments. Click here for more pics of Kimye.

The site reports that Kim and Kanye had a heartbreaking scare earlier on in the surrogate’s pregnancy when she had health issues. “It was scary. The doctors put her on bed rest,” their source says, adding that she’s since recovered but is still suffering from fatigue. Radar says their source claims that the surrogate, “Just wanted to bless someone’s family with the gift of a child.” How sweet!

The site says that Kimye decided on their particular surrogate in part due to her happy home life as a wife and mom. “They knew she was ‘the one’ after they watched a promotional video where she talked about the surrogate process and her own family. Kim liked her immediately and Kanye thought she looked a little like Kim, which no doubt helped her get selected.” Umm, the woman is African-American from the pictures the site has and we’ll have to take Radar’s word for the resemblance part since the site blurred out her face for privacy reasons.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kim and Kanye will wait until after the baby is born to announce that they allegedly hired a surrogate?