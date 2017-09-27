Kim Kardashian Slams Caitlyn Jenner As ‘A Liar’ For Claiming Robert Kardashian ‘Knew O.J. Was Guilty’

Caitlyn Jenner claims that Robert Kardashian knew O.J. Simpson was guilty in her memoir, and Kim Kardashian is livid at Cait over it in this new ‘KUWTK’ clip. WATCH!

Kim Kardashian, 36, has blasted Caitlyn Jenner, 67, on more than one occasion over the past year for her memoir The Secrets of My Life, but in this clip from the Oct. 1 season premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim is the angriest we’ve ever seen here! “I have always had Caitlyn’s back,” Kim says in the clip. “She is a liar. She is not a good person,” the reality star adds. Watch the explosive clip above!

“It says in Caitlyn’s book Robert Kardashian knew O.J. Simpson was guilty but joined the defense team to get back at his remarried ex,” Kim begins, reading an online report aloud to her sisters. “Robert told Caitlyn in secret after the O.J. murder trial that he believed his friend was guilty,” she adds. Yikes.

“That’s not true. Like, what?” Khloe Kardashian, 33, replies in disgust. “Like to sell a book, you’re gonna make something up?” Kourtney Kardashian, 38, agrees.

“It is so shady that Caitlyn came over and gave me the book and then on the phone she said, ‘Well, the final version has a few more things in it. But don’t worry, it’s nothing about you.’ So she lied to me because that is about me if it’s about our dad,” Kim replies. “If you talk about my dad I will cut you,” she declares. Yeah, don’t mess!

Season 14 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres this Sunday at 9/8c on E!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kim’s anger at Caitlyn is justified? Tell us how you feel about this!