Jude Law, Diddy, & Pamela Anderson’s Sons Star In New D&G Ad — Sexy Pics

The next generation of famous faces is here! A bunch of celebrity offspring gathered for a Dolce & Gabbana shoot in Venice, Italy on Sept. 27, and the pics are breathtaking!

Rafferty Law, Christian Casey Combs and Brandon Thomas Lee, the sons of Jude Law, Diddy and Pamela Anderson respectively, joined forces in Venice, Italy this week to take part in an epic photo shoot for Dolce & Gabbana, proving they’re more than ready to step out of their famous parents’ shadows! And guess what? They weren’t the only ones on set. Brandon’s girlfriend, Pyper America Smith, 20, also posed alongside Austin Mahone, Instagram personality Cameron Dallas and more, while everyone modeled the youthful new collection.

Obviously, these youngsters are pretty darn good looking, so it’s no wonder the fashion company picked them to star in their new ad campaign. Rafferty, 20, who was signed to Select Model Management in 2014, is the oldest son of Jude and Sadie Frost. Meanwhile, Brandon is the son of Pamela Anderson and rocker Tommy Lee — clearly, he inherited his mom’s good looks and dad’s edgy style. He looked great on set, while dressed in a slick suit. And then there’s Christian, whose parents are Diddy and his former partner Kim Porter. Christian has a budding rap music career, but he also models on the side. He signed to his father’s Bad Boy Records label in 2016.

Anyway, all five guys — including Brandon’s girlfriend, Pyper — looked dapper in their suits. To see ALL THE PICS FROM THEIR PHOTO SHOOT, CLICK HERE. Then, see some separate shots by Dolce & Gabbana below! Side note: Sylvester Stallone’s daughters, Sistine and Sophia, also recently starred in a new Dolce & Gabbana ad, so the fashion empire seems to have a thing for celebrity offspring — see their pics here.

