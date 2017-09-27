Jennifer Lopez Stuns In NYC In Tight Red Dress — How To Show Off Your Curves Like J-Lo

Red hot! Jennifer Lopez stepped out in NYC on Sept. 26, looking sexy and sultry, but proving you can still look appropriate in a tight dress. Get the details on her hot outfit below!

Talk about street style! Jennifer Lopez channeled her fiery personality in a skintight red dress that really showed off her curves. She paired the dress, which hit just below the knee, with red pumps and a red and leopard bag by Christian Louboutin. She accessorized with big, gold hoop earrings and square sunglasses. Stunning! Alongside boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, the couple was dressed to the nines as they picked up her kids from school. By wearing a dress that fit her, but was not too tight, she looked chic and appropriate. It’s all about tailoring, people! If you get a nice piece, it’s totally worth spending a little bit of money with a tailor to ensure a perfect fit that’s flattering to your body.

Jennifer looked amazing, but we also want to talk about her huge heart. Earlier this week, she donated $1 million dollars to Puerto Rico, a country that has been destroyed by natural disasters. At a press conference on Sept. 24, she told the audience and cameras, “I am proud to be here to join Governor [Andrew] Cuomo and all New Yorkers to support the people of Puerto Rico…Puerto Ricans are American citizens, and today, Puerto Rico needs our help. Hurricane Maria has devastated our island. …My cousin and I and our family still haven’t been able to hear from all of our family over there, and we are concerned for them, and for everyone on the island. Given the loss and devastation, we need to pay attention, and to urgently support Puerto Rico and the Caribbean with donations and contributions.”

Jennifer teamed up with her ex Marc Anthony, as well as current BF Alex Rodriguez to spearhead the campaign. “We’re working with Mark Cuban and J.J. Barea. We have two team planes filled with supplies and generators awaiting air clearance to depart, land, and unload these much-needed supplies in San Juan. And I will be donating one million dollars from the proceeds of my Las Vegas show to the designated beneficiaries — charitable and NGO organizations.” What an amazing woman!

