Harry Styles Drops Special Recordings Of ‘Two Ghosts’ & Little Big Town’s ‘Girl Crush’ — So Magical
Fans have been waiting for Harry Styles to record a famed Spotify Singles session, and he finally delivered on Sept. 27. Listen to his new version of ‘Two Ghosts’ and a stellar cover of Little Big Town’s ‘Girl Crush!’
Harry Styles, 23, hopped in the recording booth at the iconic Metropolis Studios in London, and damn, are we glad he did. Scroll to listen to special recordings of his ballad “Two Ghosts” and Little Big Town‘s “Girl Crush.” How good is that?
The former One Directioner raised eyebrows when he performed the Little Big Town hit for the first time at his show on Sept. 25. in Nashville, TN. Some fans thought it shady that Harry chose to perform the country track in his ex Taylor Swift‘s hometown, especially since she’s friendly with the band. (Personally, we think that’s nonsense, and Harry clearly just loves the song.) See more of Harry’s hottest pics here!
At the end of the day, i’s cool to hear Harry reimagine the tracks and give fans a taste of what his live show is like, since not everyone is able to go to the super sold-out tour. Listen to “Two Ghosts” and “Girl Crush:”
Catch Harry Styles on tour:
9/28/2017 — New York, NY, Radio City Music Hall
9/30/2017 — Boston, MA, Wang Theatre
10/1/2017 — Washington DC, DAR Constitution Hall
10/4/2017 — Toronto, ON, Massey Hall
10/5/2017 — Upper Darby, PA, Tower Theater
10/8/2017 — Atlanta, GA, Roxy
10/10/2017 — Irving, TX, The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory
10/11/2017 — Austin, TX, ACL Live at The Moody Theater
10/14/2017 — Phoenix, AZ, Comerica Theatre
10/25/2017 — Paris, France, L’Olympia
10/27/2017 — Cologne, Germany, Palladium
10/29/2017 — London, UK, Eventim Apollo
10/30/2017 — London, UK, Eventim Apollo
11/1/2017 — Manchester, UK, O2 Apollo Manchester
11/2/2017 — Glasgow, UK, SEC Armadillo
11/5/2017 — Stockholm, Sweden, Fryshuset
11/7/2017 — Berlin, Germany, Tempodrome
11/8/2017 — Amsterdam, Netherlands, AFAS Live
11/10/2017 — Milan, Italy, Alcatraz
11/23/2017 — Singapore, The Star Theatre
11/26/2017 — Sydney, Australia, Enmore Theatre
11/30/2017 — Australia, Melbourne, Forum Theatre
12/2/2017 — Auckland, New Zealand, Spark Arena
12/7/2017 — Tokyo, Japan, EX Theater
12/8/2017 — Tokyo, Japan, EX Theater
