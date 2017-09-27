Harry Styles Drops Special Recordings Of ‘Two Ghosts’ & Little Big Town’s ‘Girl Crush’ — So Magical

Fans have been waiting for Harry Styles to record a famed Spotify Singles session, and he finally delivered on Sept. 27. Listen to his new version of ‘Two Ghosts’ and a stellar cover of Little Big Town’s ‘Girl Crush!’

Harry Styles, 23, hopped in the recording booth at the iconic Metropolis Studios in London, and damn, are we glad he did. Scroll to listen to special recordings of his ballad “Two Ghosts” and Little Big Town‘s “Girl Crush.” How good is that?

The former One Directioner raised eyebrows when he performed the Little Big Town hit for the first time at his show on Sept. 25. in Nashville, TN. Some fans thought it shady that Harry chose to perform the country track in his ex Taylor Swift‘s hometown, especially since she’s friendly with the band. (Personally, we think that’s nonsense, and Harry clearly just loves the song.) See more of Harry’s hottest pics here!

At the end of the day, i’s cool to hear Harry reimagine the tracks and give fans a taste of what his live show is like, since not everyone is able to go to the super sold-out tour. Listen to “Two Ghosts” and “Girl Crush:”

Catch Harry Styles on tour:

9/28/2017 — New York, NY, Radio City Music Hall

9/30/2017 — Boston, MA, Wang Theatre

10/1/2017 — Washington DC, DAR Constitution Hall

10/4/2017 — Toronto, ON, Massey Hall

10/5/2017 — Upper Darby, PA, Tower Theater

10/8/2017 — Atlanta, GA, Roxy

10/10/2017 — Irving, TX, The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory

10/11/2017 — Austin, TX, ACL Live at The Moody Theater

10/14/2017 — Phoenix, AZ, Comerica Theatre

10/25/2017 — Paris, France, L’Olympia

10/27/2017 — Cologne, Germany, Palladium

10/29/2017 — London, UK, Eventim Apollo

10/30/2017 — London, UK, Eventim Apollo

11/1/2017 — Manchester, UK, O2 Apollo Manchester

11/2/2017 — Glasgow, UK, SEC Armadillo

11/5/2017 — Stockholm, Sweden, Fryshuset

11/7/2017 — Berlin, Germany, Tempodrome

11/8/2017 — Amsterdam, Netherlands, AFAS Live

11/10/2017 — Milan, Italy, Alcatraz

11/23/2017 — Singapore, The Star Theatre

11/26/2017 — Sydney, Australia, Enmore Theatre

11/30/2017 — Australia, Melbourne, Forum Theatre

12/2/2017 — Auckland, New Zealand, Spark Arena

12/7/2017 — Tokyo, Japan, EX Theater

12/8/2017 — Tokyo, Japan, EX Theater

