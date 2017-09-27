‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Cast Joins ‘Take A Knee’ Movement In Powerful Photo

Celebrities are slowly but surely joining athletes in the ‘Take a Knee’ movement, including cast members from ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ Shonda Rhimes shared a powerful photo of the actors kneeling in protest, and you can see it here.

Shonda Rhimes has been vocal about racial injustice, especially since Donald Trump was elected as president, and she has the support of cast members from her show, Grey’s Anatomy. The hit ABC series celebrated its 300th episode on Sept. 26, and some of the cast members publicly joined the ‘Take a Knee’ movement, kneeling to take a stand against the inequality faced by minority races in the United States. “…and we took a knee in solidarity of racial justice,” Shonda wrote, while sharing the photo of herself, Ellen Pompeo, Jesse Williams and Debbie Allen kneeling.

The movement was started by Colin Kaepernick during the 2016 NFL season — he began kneeling during the National Anthem, and this year, several NFL players followed. Entire teams even made a point to protest, either by standing together and linking arms during the Anthem, or not coming onto the field at all. Trump has ranted against these protestors, asking the NFL to fire them because, in his opinion, the act of kneeling during the National Anthem is disrespectful to those who fight for our country. Of course, while the ‘Take a Knee’ movement has gained major traction, there are also plenty of people who agree with our president on this matter.

One of those people attempted to get the hashtag #BoycottGreysAnatomy trending on social media, and Jesse had an epic response. “No one’s scared of u,” he wrote. “Also, u follow me. #GetYourLifeTogether See u this Thursday for our season premiere at 8pm!” Meanwhile, Ellen also posted the kneeling photo, and captioned it, “We kneel because we are supposed to be one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

