Did Kevin Hart Ask Tia Sabbag To Be His GF After Vegas? Her Aunt Claims He Wanted More

Montia Sabbag’s family is dishing major gossip about her alleged hookup with Kevin Hart! According to her aunt, there could allegedly be more to the rendezvous than meets the eye. We have the juicy details!

We have a feeling that Montia Sabbag‘s aunt is about to receive an unpleasant phone call any minute now! Michelle Calnan spilled major tea to InTouch Weekly about her niece’s alleged Las Vegas tryst with Kevin Hart, 38, revealing alleged details that Tia, 26, herself has never divulged! Tia’s aunt claims that her niece said that Kevin asked her to be his girlfriend after their alleged hookup in Sin City! This contradict’s Tia’s lawyer, Lisa Bloom’s statement that Tia and Kevin had a “brief, intimate relationship.”

Montia apparently laughed at Kevin’s suggestion, according to Michelle. He allegedly persisted and said “he would take care of her,” and that “I can put you up in an apartment.” Michelle went on to say that “[Tia] said no. She has a boyfriend and a dog and a life.” Michelle also contradicted Tia’s claims that she didn’t know Kevin was married at the time of their alleged hookup. “She thought he was a very nice guy. He was funny, they had a lot to talk about. She knew he was married, though.”

Well, that’s not good. It’s unclear why Michelle’s trying to discredit her niece! Montia just did an interview with DailyMailTV on September 25, opening up for the first time since her dramatic press conference with her lawyer. “I was intimate with Kevin three times in the course of maybe three days,” she said in the interview. “We had a connection, we had chemistry. We clicked.” She claims that she met Kevin when they went to Las Vegas on the same private on August 19 with friends. They reportedly talked on the flight, but didn’t get friendly until later that night. She also said that the tape secretly recorded of their alleged encounter, which someone is using to extort Kevin, was taken the second time they allegedly hooked up.

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Kevin’s reps for comment.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kevin really asked Montia to be his girlfriend? Let us know!