Cardi B Raps Epic New Track After Topping Taylor Swift On Billboard Chart — Watch Video

OMG! Just one day after dethroning Taylor Swift on the Hot 100, Cardi B is teasing new music on the Gram and it is FIRE! Check it out right here!

Can’t get enough of Cardi B‘s, 24, surprise hit of the season “Bodak Yellow”?! Get in line! The fiery track is scorching the competition and we can’t get enough of it! Even Taylor Swift, 27, showed her respect when Cardi snatched away her No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart by sending the lovable New Yorker some congratulatory flowers! Now the former reality TV star is teasing some insane new music!

“Mama couldn’t give it to me, had to get it at Suez. Lord only knows how I got it at Suez, I was covered in dollars, now I’m dripping in jewels. A b*tch play with my money, might as well spit in my food,” the blonde bombshell spits in her a new clip, released on Sept. 27. So incredible! She appears to be standing on a balcony while rapping along with the ditty. The only problem is we want more! The track is clearly looking back at her stripper days and comparing them with her newfound dominance in pop music and we’re absolutely loving it!

As we previously reported, fellow rapper Azealia Banks, 26, has decided to take aim at Cardi over her meteoric rise, calling her the “poor man’s Nicki Minaj“! She’s even went so far as to claim that Cardi trades sexual favors for rap lyrics! Yikes! Pretty astonishing accusations. We have to admit, no one throws shade like Azealia! But until proven otherwise, we’re standing with Cardi! Take a peek at more pics of the Love & Hip-Hop: New York star right here!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving this new track as much as us?! Can’t wait to pick up her full-length album next month?! Tell us your thoughts below!