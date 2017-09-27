List

Here Are 10 Great First Date Ideas Loved By Celebs

There’s already so much pressure on a first date — the last thing you need to stress over is where to go or what to do! Get inspiration from celebs like Chrissy & John and Kourtney & Younes below!

First dates are so scary! There’s so much pressure to look great, make interesting conversation, and present yourself in the best way! But luckily, thanks to couples like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, and Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, we can take inspiration from their romantic dates. Of course, a lot has to do with where you live and the season — that determines if you can get outside or have to stay indoors. No matter where you live or how much money you have to spend, click through the gallery to get some dating inspo!

Hiking, picnics, and exploring a city are fun, cheap and easy things to do. Movies are always great for super shy people — there’s obviously not much talking happening during the flick. Taking a cooking class, or hitting up a sporting event or game are great ways to get to know someone and their interests. If you’re feeling daring, you could always take a date to a wedding as your plus one — but that’s not exactly recommended. See more of the best first date ideas below:

Sporting event or game — like Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima did in Paris

Dinner — like Chrissy and John

Concert / festivallike Selena Gomez and The Weeknd

Wedding — like J-Lo and A-Rod

Exploring a new city — like Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus

Hiking — like Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez

Basketball game — Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo 

Coffee — like Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling

Pool day / Beach day — like Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

Cooking Class — like Taylor Swift and Lorde 

HollywoodLifers, are you going to copy these best first date ideas loved by celebrities?