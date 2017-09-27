Azealia Banks Calls Cardi B A ‘Poor Man’s Nicki Minaj’ & Cardi Fires Back With Receipts

Don’t throw shade at Cardi B — because she’ll come back at you with NO shame! Just ask Azealia Banks, who got totally called out after trying to diss the rapper and epically failing. Here’s all the details on the ladies’ feud!

Cardi B took the No. 1 spot on the Billboard charts for her hit “Bodak Yellow” on Sept. 25, and Azealia Banks was NOT here for it. “She’s only black when black want to include themselves in a success story,” Azealia wrote, regarding Cardi, on Twitter. “I thought she was going to be a Latina hottie and not a poor mans Nicki. It went the other way and now I’m over it. I wanted spicy Latina and she gave me poor mans Nicki.” She continued to rant about why she doesn’t believe Cardi deserved a No. 1 song, and eventually deleted the messages. But, it turns out, Azealia’s actually a fan of “Bodak Yellow,” or at least she was once.

There’s evidence of her loving the catchy track, and Cardi took to Instagram to prove it — she shared a video of Azealia rapping along to the song! “One of the reasons Bodak Yellow went #1,” she captioned the footage. “Cuz even the HATERS love it!” Luckily, Azealia seems to be an exception when it comes to hating on Cardi. In fact, for the most part, she’s received major love from others in the industry. “Congratulations to a fellow NEW YAWKA on a RECORD BREAKING achievement,” Nicki Minaj wrote. “Bardi, this is the only thing that matters!!! Enjoy it.” Missy Elliott also tweeted a congratulatory message: “Congratulations @iamcardib for having a #1 record in the country. That’s not as easy as it seems, this huge.”

Cardi actually took the top spot from Taylor Swift, 27, who previously held it for her newest single “Look What You Made Me Do.” Even Taylor made sure to acknowledge the rapper’s achievement, though, and sent her flowers with a congratulatory note! Step down, Azealia!

HollywoodLifers, whose side are you on in this feud!? What do you think of Cardi shading Azealia with the receipts?