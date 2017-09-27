Azealia Banks Claims Cardi B Has A Ghostwriter & Performs Sexual Favors For Raps

While the rap world congratulated Cardi B on her No. 1 spot on the charts for ‘Bodak Yellow’, Azealia Banks sparked a feud with her! She just went on a rant claiming Cardi’s music isn’t her own and that she’s only a sex ‘toy’ for men!

As soon as Cardi B‘s, 24, hit song, “Bodak Yellow” shot to No. 1, surpassing Taylor Swift, 27, on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, Azealia Banks, 26, came for her, hard. Banks sparked a feud with Cardi, first calling her “the poor man’s “Nicki Minaj.” And, she wasn’t done there. Banks took to her Instagram story on Sept. 26, where she went on an R-rated, long rant. She threw numerous, scathing shots at Cardi. See what she had to say and listen to her rant in its entirety, below.

First, Banks accused Cardi of having a ghostwriter for “Bodak Yellow“. She claimed a man named “Po,” from Harlem, New York penned the chart topper. — “Girl we know the n—a from harlem who wrote the song. The n—a’s name is Po. He’s friends with with your boyfriend from jail that you f–ked. They all call you a smut and say your a– is purple. I might get the n—a to write for me too. Kudos, dunce.”

Then, Banks accuses Cardi of lending sexual favors to men in exchange for her raps. — “Girl everybody in the hood already said that you fucked for raps. You are the poor man’s Nicki Minaj at this point.”

Next, Banks threw some empty compliments Cardi’s way, she accused her of once again, lending sexual favors for music. Banks also predicted that Cardi will be a one hit wonder. — “Cardi, congrats on your No. 1, you know? Just like you said, like a bum bitch from the Bronx like you, it’s great that you made it, you know? I’m sure it inspires a lot of other bum bitches, but, like, you know … You suck d–k for raps, you know you f–k for raps… You’re a f–k toy, like smut that n–gas want to stick their d–k in and you’re gonna have your moment for now, and then you’re going to be gone.”

Then, Banks gave “Bodak Yellow” the credit it deserves, but still slammed Cardi for being unauthentic. Banks even threw in digs about Cardi’s “Home Depot butt injections,” before she drug Iggy Azalea into the mix. Look out for her Iggy shade. — “I personally think ‘Bodak Yellow’ is a great song. Who gives a f–k I mean there’s enough money in the world to make anybody go number one. It wasn’t an organic number one and Cardi you don’t have bars … It’s kind of sickening… all these d-natured versions of Nicki Minaj … Iggy [Azalea] was the white man’s Nicki Minaj and now you’re the poor man’s Nicki Minaj … female rap deserves more than … just this sex pot stripper with … the Home Depot butt injections … a low society girl… we don’t need you coming in here making us [fellow female rappers] look dumb. You’re super inarticulate … The fact that someone would lay on a table and get Home Depot silicon shots in their a– just shows you’re low IQ.”

Earlier in their feud, Cardi reposted a video of Banks, where Banks was in the club mouthing the lyrics and singing along to “Bodak Yellow”. “One of the reasons ‘Bodak Yellow’ went #1! Cuz even the HATERS love it!”, Cardi captioned the post about Banks. Well, Banks addressed that too during her rant. Banks claimed she “popped a molly in the club,” that night and “I was dancing to anything,” she said, adding, “Don’t flatter yourself honey.”

Cardi has yet to respond to Banks’ most recent remarks. Listen to the full rant below.

Azealia Banks has responded to Cardi B and has name dropped the alleged ghostwriter for Bodak Yellow: pic.twitter.com/zKjYNJHVzw — ronald isley (@yoyotrav) September 27, 2017

