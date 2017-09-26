Rapper Young Dolph Shot Multiple Times In Hollywood & Rushed To Hospital — Is He OK?

Young Dolph was shockingly shot in Hollywood multiple times and rushed to the hospital, according to a new report. The LAPD has released details to HollywoodLife.com about the suspect in the shooting.

Young Dolph, 32, was shot multiple times in Hollywood, according to law enforcement sources who spoke to TMZ, and rushed to a local hospital. The rapper (real name Adolph Thornton, Jr.) The rapper was standing outside of the Shoe Palace store at the Hollywood and Highland intersection when the shooting occurred on the afternoon of September 26. Thus far, there is no information on whether or not Dolph is okay after the brutal shooting, but sources told TMZ that his injuries appear to be non-life threatening. There is no word on why the shooting occurred, or how many people were involved in the incident, according to police. However, the LAPD did tell HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE statement that they do have a suspect in custody:

“At 1:12 pm on Sept. 26 we received a call of shots fired at Hollywood and Highland. The call was for 1 male victim, 20, and when officers arrived they found the victim suffering from a gun shot wound (they wouldn’t tell me where on his body he was shot). The suspect is a black male and the suspect’s vehicle is a gold Cadillac SUV. We currently have one suspect in custody who is believed to be related to the shooting.”

HollywoodLifers, this story is still developing. We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.