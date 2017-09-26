Kylie Jenner Never Wanted a Baby With Longtime Boyfriend Tyga — Why She Chose Travis Scott

Despite dating Tyga for nearly three years, Kylie Jenner never wanted to have his baby. We’ve got details on why she got allegedly got pregnant by Travis Scott after seeing him for only one month.

Oh baby! Kylie Jenner‘s bombshell pregnancy report was particularly shocking because 20-year-old allegedly conceived with rapper Travis Scott, 25, after dating him for only one month. She was with longtime boyfriend Tyga, 27, for nearly three years, so it was completely baffling that she’d want to have a child with someone she barely knows versus a guy she was in such a long-term relationship with. TMZ reports that the reality star never felt that her relationship with Tyga was “solid enough” to have a child together. They do note that it’s unclear whether or not her pregnancy by Travis was planned or not but hey…she managed to go so long without getting knocked up by Tyga, so she definitely knows a thing or two about how to use birth control.

While it’s great that Kylie had enough self-reflection to not have a baby with someone she didn’t think she’s be with in the long-term, she started dating Travis in April, just weeks after her final breakup with Tyga. She’s now reportedly four months along which means she conceived in May, just a month after she and Travis were first spotted holding hands at the Coachella Music Festival. It looks like she didn’t use the same solid relationship test when it came to Travis, as they’re now reportedly expecting a baby girl in Feb. of 2018, although she still hasn’t confirmed the news. See pics of Kylie’s alleged pregnancy here.

The site also claims that Kylie has wanted to have a baby for the past two years, but Tyga just wasn’t the guy. Their source says that her family was shocked at the news that she’s going to be a mom at just 20-years-old, but have come to accept it since she’s made a mint off of her cosmetics line and has financial independence. At least her baby will have cousins the same age to play with as older sister Kim Kardashian, 36, is reportedly expecting a daughter via a surrogate in January of 2018 and now Khloe Kardashian, 33, is pregnant with her first child by NBA star boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26. Whew, three pregnancies in the Kardashian-Jenner family at the same time. Kris Jenner, 61, must be salivating at the ratings the new season of KUWTK will bring in with all of this baby drama.

