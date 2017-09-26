Menendez Brothers: Who Are They & What Did They Do?

‘Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders’ premieres tonight, Sept. 26, but before you turn the dial over to NBC, you should probably know what you are getting yourself into. Here is everything you need to know about the infamous Menendez brothers.

Tonight, Sept. 26, viewers will be able to tune in to a true crime story unlike any other — the tale of Lyle and Erik Menendez aka the murderous Menendez brothers. Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders has set out to dramatize the real life murder that the Beverly Hills brothers committed back in 1989. The infamous Menendez brothers were well known at the time for killing their parents, but you may be less familiar with them now. However, all that will probably change once the show premieres!

In 1989, Lyle and Erik, then 21 and 18, respectively, shot their parents, Jose, a Hollywood executive, and Mary Louise “Kitty,“ a former beauty queen, dead while they were watching TV in their family’s mansion in Los Angeles. Back then, Lyle was a student at Princeton and Erik was headed to UCLA. The most interesting part of the murder was that the siblings were able to avoid suspicion for months after the murder and in that time spent nearly a million dollars of their parents money after killing them. Click here to see pics of the new series.

The details of the night are truly terrifying. We know that the parents were enjoying a dessert of ice cream and berries and watching The Spy Who Loved Me inside their house, which was once home to both Elton John and Michael Jackson. In the aftermath, people were shocked to find out the brothers had committed the crime, as the family was described as “extraordinarily close-knit,” by a colleague of Jose’s in Vanity Fair.

Here is how the Los Angeles Times described the murder at the time of the tragic slaughter.

Apparently surprised as he snacked and watched television in the family room, Jose Menéndez, a 45-year-old Cuban immigrant who ran a Van Nuys video company, was shot at point-blank range in the back of the head. Four other blasts ripped into his arms and thigh. His wife, Mary Louise, whom everybody called Kitty, tried to run but got no more than a few feet away. The killers seemed intent on doing far more than ending a life: They disfigured her with 10 blasts: four into the head and one that nearly severed her hand. Although they had just filled the neighborhood with the sounds of shotgun fire, the killers seemed to be in no hurry to flee. They patiently gathered the shell casings from among the pools of blood on the Oriental rug and parquet floor before leaving.

The brothers weren’t suspected at first because of how convincingly they played grieving children. However, we’re sure if you want the premiere of Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders tonight, at 10 p.m. EST on NBC, you will begin to learn how the boys were found out.

