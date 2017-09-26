Rick & Maggie Are Inspiring AF Preparing For War In New ‘Walking Dead’ Trailer

War is coming, and it’s likely not going to end well. In this new trailer for ‘The Walking Dead’s eighth season, both Rick and Maggie are taking on co-leadership roles in which they desperately want to keep their side empowered and ready to fight.

The Walking Dead will return to your television sets on Sunday, October 22, at 9pm ET only on AMC. As we not-so-patiently await the arrival of the premiere, which is also the show’s 100th episode, the network has just unleashed a brand new trailer. The trailer starts off slow and steady with Rick (Andrew Lincoln) telling his people that “the world” is theirs “by right”. But Rick isn’t the only one preaching to the survivors about, well, surviving. In fact, we also hear Maggie (Lauren Cohan), delivering her own speech overhead, clearly taking on the leader-like role she takes on in the graphic novels by Robert Kirkman.

“The world is ours by right,” Rick can be heard saying. “We’ve come together for it. All of us.” Then Maggie chimes in as the music escalates, and the clips we watch get more and more intense. “We need to keep our faith in each other,” she says strongly. “If we can hold onto that with everything we have, the future is ours. The world is ours.” As fans know, Rick and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) finally declared war on each other in the season seven finale. Now, as season eight looms before us, the teasers and trailers we’ve seen show our survivors — including Daryl (Norman Reedus), Michonne (Danai Gurira), and Carol (Melissa McBride) — preparing for said war. In fact, in this new teaser, there isn’t even a split second footage of Negan to be seen — this one’s all about the survivors. Interesting, no?

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about the new Walking Dead teaser? Will YOU be watching when the show returns on Sunday, October 22? Comment below, let us know!