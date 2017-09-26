Wendy Williams Flaunts Wedding Ring & Slams Rumors That Husband Cheated On Her
Wendy Williams made her own marriage the subject ‘Hot Topics’ during her Sept. 26 show! After her husband was accused of living a ‘double life’ with a younger woman, Wendy shut down infidelity rumors and it was epic!
Wendy Williams, 53, addressed the infidelity rumors surrounding her marriage to Kevin Hunter, 46, on Tuesday morning [Sept. 26] during her show! “I’m a straight shooter, Pow-Pow! … It’s weird doing ‘Hot Topics’ and being a hot topic,” she began. “It’s some sort of weird story going around the Internet regarding my husband.” Long story short, on Sept. 25, her husband was accused of having an on-going 10-year affair with a 32-year-old massage therapist, Sharina Hudson. However, Wendy wasn’t fazed by the news. “You can believe what you want, but…” [as she held up her left hand to flaunt her massive diamond wedding ring]. “I stand by my guy,” she proclaimed. “We commuted this morning.” Talk about spilling that tea!
