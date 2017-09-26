Borussia Dortmund Vs. Real Madrid Live Stream: Watch The Champions League Online

Goooooooal! Real Madrid takes on Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League on Sept. 26. This clash between the Bundesliga and La Liga superstars is set for 2:45 PM ET so tune in to see what happens.

Two of Europe soccer’s biggest heavyweights are about to go face-to-face. Borussia Dortmund, the badasses of Germany’s Bundesliga, go to war with the reigning kings of the Champions League, La Liga’s Real Madrid. These are two of more talented squads in the tournament, and both have encountered some issues recently. Will Los Blancos be able to shake off their troubles in order to hand Die Borussen an L? Or will Christian Pulisic, 19, pull off another amazing performance to give Dortmund a much-needed win? There’s only one way to find out.

Dortmund opened up the Champions League group stage with a shocking loss. The German team fell 3-1 to England’s Tottenham Hotspur. The Spurs proved why they came close to winning the Premiership last season, with Harry Kane, 24, and Son Heung-min, 25, each scoring in the first half. Harry picked up a brace around minute 60, and that was that. The Spurs meet Dortmund in November. Expect the rematch to be epic.

Real is shaking off the shock of taking an unexpected loss in La Liga on Sept. 20, falling 0-1 to Real Betis. Even though it’s been nearly a week since then (and they played Alaves on Sept. 23) the loss in their domestic league was shocking. Thankfully, it seems Real Madrid plays like the dominant force we all know and love, as they kicked open their season with a 3-0 blowout of APOEL FC. However, Los Blancos will find that Dortmund is a much tougher challenge than Cyprus’s squad.As it is, Madrid has never won in Dortmund and have historically struggled whenever facing Bundalisa teams in Germany, according to UEFA’s official website. In the last six meetings, Dortmund has come out on top 3 times, with Madrid scoring 0 wins (but playing Der BVB to a draw in the other three matches.)

Who do you want to see win this game, HollywoodLifers? Will Real Madrid win back-to-back Champions League titles?