Tyga Gets Roasted About Kylie Jenner In Hilarious ‘Hip Hop Squares’ Preview

Can you feel that burn, Tyga? He recently appeared on ‘Hip Hop Squares’, and unfortunately for him he was the butt of the joke — especially when his ex, Kylie Jenner, came up in conversation. You HAVE to watch this!

Tyga, 27, probably didn’t expect his ex, Kylie Jenner, 20, to be brought up during his appearance on Vh1’s Hip Hop Squares. During the pre-show introductions in which the host, DeRay Davis, banters back and forth with the celebrity squares, Tyga became the target when asked if he has a kid. “Tyga, you got a kid, right?” DeRay asks, to which Tyga nods and says, “Yeah, yeah.” Just as Tyga is about to talk about his son, King Cairo, DeRay chimes in with, “Her name Kylie, right?” Tyga takes it like a champ and immediately starts laughing as he puts both his drink and his head down. It’s pretty hilarious to watch!

However, the best part of the joke is the reaction from the other celebrity squares around Tyga. The first camera cuts to actor O’Shea Jackson Jr., who bursts out laughing and throws his head back. Comedian Jessimae Peluso‘s jaw drops before she covers her mouth with her hands, and another square is caught literally just gaping at Tyga as everyone else laughs. Hilarious! Hip Hop Squares airs every Monday at 9pm on Vh1, so make sure you check out Tyga’s full episode on October 2. We can’t wait to see if there are even more jabs at the rapper about his former romance with Kylie!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Tyga getting torn into over his relationship with Kylie on national television? Comment below, let us know!