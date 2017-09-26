‘This Is Us’ Hunks: Milo V, Sterling K Brown & Justin Hartley’s Sexiest Pics

Good genes must run in the family, cause all of the male stars on ‘This is Us’ are totally hot. Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley and Milo Ventimiglia may not really be related, but they definitely share the hunk trait. Here are the sexiest pics of the stars!

We have laughed with them, cried with them and definitely swooned over them. Milo Ventimilgia, 40, Sterling K. Brown, 41, and Justin Hartley, 40 — the male stars of This is Us — are truly gorgeous specimens and we love that they are hot inside and out. But it doesn’t hurt to check them out in their absolute sexiest looks, if you catch our drift. Season two of This is Us premieres tonight, Sept. 26, and in preparation for this momentous occasion, we though we’d look at some of the steamiest pics of these true hunks. Click here to see pics of season two of This is Us.

Milo, Sterling and Justin are all amazing actors, but they also have amazing assets. In the gallery above you will see just how sexy the male actors on This is Us are. Whether they are wearing snazzy tuxes on the red carpet or their swim trunks on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, they certainly now how to charm us with their sexy style. Justin is always one to strike a dashing pose. Emmy-winner Sterling looks hot in pretty much anything he wears. And we’ve been in love with Milo since his Gilmore Girls days! They can truly do no wrong.

We can’t wait to see what happens to Kevin, Randall and Jack (especially Jack) when NBC’s smash hit comes back tonight at 9 p.m. EST! Luckily, we have these hot pics to tide us over till then. And pretty much every day in between new episodes!

