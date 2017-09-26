‘The Voice’ Live Blog: The Coaches Are Wowed As Blind Auditions Heat Up

On the Sept. 26 episode of ‘The Voice,’ coaches Miley Cyrus, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Jennifer Hudson continue to be blown away by talent during the Blind Auditions. Follow along here!

The first contestant to take the stage on the second night of Blind Auditions during season 13 of The Voice is Keisha Renee, who sings “I Can’t Stop Loving You” by Don Gibson. You’d never expect it, but Keisha is a country artist, and although she spent five years singing backup for Nicki Minaj, she’s ready to break out on her own and sing the kind of music she’s always wanted. Blake Shelton is the first to turn around, followed by Adam Levine and Jennifer Hudson, then, Miley Cyrus. They all fight to land Keisha on their teams, but in the end, she picks (no surprise) Blake.

Next up, Dylan Gerard performs a rendition of “Say You Won’t Let Go” by James Arthur. It takes a bit of time, but eventually, Adam and Jennifer turn around, and before he even makes his choice, Dylan gets a bit of mentoring from Jennifer. However, he goes with Adam as his coach. Maharasyi, whose aunt is a famous singer in Indonesia, is the next to perform. Her performance of “Tell Me Something Good” gets Miley and Jennifer’s attention, and the ladies battle it out for Maharasyi, who chooses Jennifer.

Jennifer: Chris Weaver, Shi’Ann Jones, Lucas Holliday, Maharasyi

Blake: Mitchell Lee, Esera Tuaolo, Keisha Renee

Miley: Janice Freeman, Brooke Simpson

Adam: Dave Crosby, Brandon Showell, Dylan Gerard

