Watch The Streamy Awards Online: Live Stream The 2017 Show For Free

It’s the Streamy Awards, so of course you can watch it online! Here’s how you can live stream the show completely free and find out who all of the big winners are.

The 2017 Streamy Awards are on Tuesday, Sept. 26 in Santa Monica, California. The show starts at 6:30pm PT/9:30pm ET, and the show is going to be broadcast online completely free. There are a number of different ways for fans to watch, so pay close attention! For starters you can go to streamys.twitter.com, where you can not only watch live but also join in on the conversation as the show is happening. You can check out that live stream below! While the red carpet isn’t going to be live streamed, you have options for watching your favorite digital celebs strutting their stuff. The Streamys will be posting live updates from the carpet on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to keep you in the know! So be sure to follow along to keep up with all the grand entrances!

Believe it or not, the Streamys already announced a handful of winners on Monday, September 25. They announced at least 23 winners online, including categories such as Comedy, Drama and Indie Series, as well as Collaboration and music categories like Cover Song. And the winners? From Honest Trailers and Ryan Reynolds to Ariana Grande and brands like Samsung, the list is pretty impressive. You can check out the full list of pre-announced winners over at Just Jared Jr. Until the rest of the winners are announced, stay tuned to HollywoodLife.com for updates from the show! We’re so excited to see all things internet taking over the world of awards at yet another awesome Streamys. Especially if this year is anything like the 2016 award show! At least year’s Streamy Awards, Shane Dawson gave an amazing tribute to the late Christina Grimmie. We really don’t know how they will top that — but they can try! Click here to see YouTube’s biggest scandals.

