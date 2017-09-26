Sasha Pieterse Reveals She Suffers From Hormonal Disorder PCOS & Lost 15 Lbs. On ‘DWTS’

Isn’t she so brave? During the Sept. 26 episode of ‘DWTS,’ ‘Pretty Little Liars’ star Sasha Pieterse courageously explained why she gained 70 pounds over the past two years, and it’s not why you may think.

Sasha Pieterse, 21, just revealed a huge secret, and no, it had nothing to do with “A” or any pretty little liars. While appearing on the Sept. 26 episode of Dancing With The Stars, the Pretty Little Liars star opened up about her weight gain over the years. Two years ago, she explained it as a “hormonal imbalance,” which it is, but she went into further detail while discussing the condition on Tuesday. So what exactly does Sasha suffer from? Keep reading to find out!

“I love this song because it really resonates with me about what I’ve been through and what I’m still going through,” Sasha said, when explaining why she danced to Hailee Steinfeld‘s “Most Girls” on Sept. 26. “I gained 70-ish pounds over two years. It was really, really hurtful the way people reacted. People were saying stuff like, ‘she’s pregnant, you’re fat.’ They were angry, they were mad that I look like this. [It was] one of the hardest things I’ve ever been through. I had no idea what was going on and I didn’t have any way of solving it. Very recently I was diagnosed with PCOS, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, a hormone imbalance. Finally, I knew why this was happening to me.”

Fortunately, Sasha has recently been losing weight. “Now, I’m seeing results,” she said about being on DWTS. “I think most importantly, I’m feeling like me again. Being on the show, I’ve lost over 15 pounds.” Isn’t that amazing? Good for her! And we love Sasha for being so honest.

