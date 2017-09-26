Are Kit Harington & Rose Leslie Engaged? — New Report Claims ‘GoT’ Co-Stars Set To Tie The Knot

‘Game of Thrones’ co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, a.k.a. Jon Snow and Ygritte, are reportedly engaged and recently told their friends and family the exciting news! Have they set a wedding date yet?

Kit Harington, 30, has reportedly popped the question to longtime girlfriend Rose Leslie, 30, according to The Sun. “Kit’s known for ages he’s wanted to marry Rose but he wanted them to get a house and settle down a bit first,” the outlet’s source revealed. Kit revealed in a May 2017 interview with Esquire that he was currently living with Rose. After the couple moved in together, Kit “felt it was the right time to take the next step” with Rose. The source also reports that Kit and Rose have “yet to set a date, but told friends and family last week” that they “got engaged.”

Kit and Rose met in 2012 when she joined Game of Thrones as the beautiful and fierce wilding Ygritte. Kit and Rose’s characters fell in love, and so did they. Even though Rose’s character was tragically killed off in season 4, Kit and Rose have kept Jon Snow and Ygritte’s love alive in real life. The couple kept their relationship private for years, but they made their red carpet debut at the 2016 Olivier Awards. Rose and Kit looked so in love at the Game of Thrones season 7 premiere in July 2017.

Since the couple has been together for so long, engagement rumors have swirled about them. Kit was put on the spot by Nicole Kidman, 50, about proposing to The Good Fight star during his appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden in June 2017. She asked him point-blank about getting married, and Kit only said he and Rose were taking things “step by step.” Sounds like he finally did take the next step! HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Kit and Rose’s reps for comment.

