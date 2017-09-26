Is Rasheeda Dating After Calling It Quits With Kirk Frost? Her Flirty Answer May Surprise You

Wait, what?! Rasheeda Buckner-Frost just confirmed that she and hubby Kirk Frost have called it quits, but is she already dipping her toe in the dating pool? Find out here!

We’re still processing the fact that Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta‘s Rasheeda Buckner-Frost, 35, and her hubby Kirk Frost, 38, have officially separated after 9 years of marriage, but Rasheeda doesn’t seem too upset about it. In fact, she hinted that she’s open to dating post-split, while appearing on radio show Dish Nation on Sept. 25. She told hosts Gary with da Tea and Porsha Williams that she’s not really seeing anyone right now, but may need a “tune up” at some point, if you catch our drift. If it does come to that, however, the man in her bed won’t be Lil Scrappy. When Rasheeda was asked if she’d date him, she said, “Hell no.” Noted! CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE INTERVIEW.

Dating aside, we were also happy to hear Rasheeda say that she and Kirk Frost are committed to co-parenting their two children, Ky, 16, and Karter, 4. “We are parenting very well,” the L&HH star said. “We have good communication. Two people trying to figure out the best thing to do for our children as far as making them comfortable, as far as him and I, that’s just what it is.”

We have to admit — it’s interesting to hear Rasheeda and Kirk are communicating well, considering the fact that he allegedly cheated on her and fathered a baby with another woman — Jasmine Washington. When asked about it during her interview with Dish Nation, Rasheeda kept quiet. But when Gary asked if Kirk had finally taken a paternity test, she reportedly gave him a “look and ‘HMPH.’” Hmm…

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel about Rasheeda and Kirk Frost parting ways? Tell us below!