Nikki Bella Says John Cena Will ‘Never Retire,’ Plus Reveals How WWE Past Makes ‘DWTS’ Tougher

Will John Cena really retire? Nikki Bella chatted with HollywoodLife.com exclusively after week two of ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ which also happened to be right after her fiancé lost his match. So, what’s next for him?

“It is so sad! You know he lost, but I thought the match was one of his best. Its just crazy, he amazes me every time he goes out there. You have seen him go out there for sixteen years and it never gets old. He tells you a new story every week,” Nikki Bella told HollywoodLife.com following this week’s Dancing with the Stars on Monday; Sunday night, John Cena lost his “No Mercy” match to Roman Reigns, which started a great deal of chatter about possible retirement for John, who just turned 40.

“I honestly don’t think he will ever retire. I think he will do it until his body won’t allow him to,” Nikki added. “Not that it is a full time thing but he has all these other opportunities and sometimes you have to let your body heal as well. What I like is he really passed the torch and he has really found that one guy, Roman Reigns, that can really do what he does. Just like what The Rock did for John and Stone Cold did for them, so I feel that last night we witnessed the torch being passed off.”

Nikki of course has her own new career going on DWTS; on Monday night, she and partner Artem Chigvintsev danced the Waltz to “Come Away with Me,” earning a score of 21, something she was happy about. However, she doesn’t cite WWE for her posture or dance moves — it’s actually the opposite.

“[My wrestling experience] actually makes it quite difficult because I am used to leading in a ring and I am used to using my muscle in a very different way to lift woman up . . . or throw them around,” she said. “Here, they use their strength in such a different way; they use it for balance and they use it for elegance and beauty and that is something that I don’t use it for and even the way we stand. We stand a certain way so we don’t get hit, they stand so they look stronger, and more elegant. So it actually has made it very difficult because what I have been doing for the past ten years has been the complete opposite of what they do every day!”

She also added that her neck, knees, back, quads, and toes hurt after the dance — so basically her entire figure! Well it’s paying off!