Nicole Richie Fears Scott Disick Will Break Sofia’s Heart: So, Why Won’t She Stand In Their Way?

Things are heating up between Sofia Richie and Scott Disick, and understandably, her sister, Nicole Richie, has some concerns. Here’s our EXCLUSIVE scoop on why she’s decided not to get involved, though…

Scott Disick, 34, is 15 years older than his new girlfriend, Sofia Richie, 19, but that hasn’t stopped the pair from packing on the PDA and flaunting their relationship right in front of the paparazzi. The romance has fans pretty concerned, though, especially because it doesn’t seem like Sofia’s famous dad, Lionel Richie, and half sister, Nicole Richie, are trying to talk any sense into the teenager. However, an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the family is definitely aware of how badly this could go. “Sofia’s family isn’t exactly thrilled that she’s dating Scott, especially because of his reputation for being a hard-partying womanizer,” a source close to Sofia reveals. “He’s not exactly dream boyfriend material. Nicole is particularly worried because she knows what Scott is really like.”

Still, there’s a reason that the former reality star isn’t getting in her sister’s way. “Sofia is an adult, so there’s nothing anyone can do,” our insider adds. “Plus, she’s so smitten with Scott, that if anyone tells her not to date him, then she’s likely to just cut them out of her life. All anyone can do is wait on the sidelines and be there for Sofia to pick up the pieces when it’s all over.” Scott and Sofia were spending a lot of time together at the beginning of the summer, but she made it clear at the time that they were just “homies.” After that, we saw him out and about with various women, including Bella Thorne, 19.

By the beginning of September, though, things were definitely on between Scott and Sofia. Every since they were photographed wrapping their arms around each other on a lunch date Sept. 7, they’ve practically been inseparable. They were even caught kissing on multiple occasions during a recent Miami getaway! We’ve seen Scott fall hard before in the aftermath of his split from Kourtney Kardashian, though, and there’s yet to be any woman who’s lasted. Looks like we’ll have to wait and see…

HollywoodLifers, do you think Nicole should step in and do something about Sofia and Scott’s relationship?