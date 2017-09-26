Keisha Renee proves she’s already a front-runner with this epic audition on the Sept. 26 episode of ‘The Voice.’ The singer, who used to be a backup singer for Nicki Minaj, blows the judges away with her performance!

Keisha Renee, 30, is one of the contestants you need to keep your eye on this season of The Voice. She auditions during the Sept. 26 episode of the singing competition, and her performance is absolutely incredible. She sings “I Can’t Stop Loving You” by Don Gibson. Right off the bat, Jennifer Hudson, 36, admits that she likes Keisha’s voice. Blake Shelton, 41, is the first judge to turn his chair around, followed by Adam Levine, 38, Jennifer, and then Miley Cyrus, 24.

“I think it was genius to take a country song but put your influence of probably your upbringing, ’cause I sense that because I come from the same place,” Jennifer tells Keisha after her stellar audition. She asks Keisha where her passion lies, and Keisha admits she wants to be a “country pop soul” singer. Jennifer is beyond impressed that Keisha wants to create her own lane in the music industry and not feel like she’s restricted by genres. All four judges really plead their case as to why Keisha should join their team.

Before auditioning for The Voice season 13, Keisha was a backup singer for Nicki Minaj, 34. She accompanied Nicki on her Pink Friday Tour, Pink Friday: Reloaded Tour and The Pinkprint Tour. How exciting! With a voice like hers, Keisha could definitely season 13. Find out who Keisha chooses as her coach by watching the Sept. 26 episode! The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

