Justin Bieber & Niall Horan’s Dinner: Could There Be A Musical Collaboration Between The Two?

Justin Bieber and Niall Horan may be doing more than just spending some quality time together over a nice dinner. An insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the bros might be planning an epic collaboration.

Justin Bieber, 23, and Niall Horan,24, have reportedly been chilling lately and it sounds amazing! Justin actually posted a video of them hanging at dinner on Sept. 24, but that isn’t even the first time they’ve enjoyed some quality time together. An insider told us that the Sorry singer actually came to see the former One Direction member after his recent performance in Los Angeles. The two totally bro-ed out from there. “Justin and Niall connected with each other at Niall’s performance at Troubadour on Sept. 22,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Justin wanted to come out and support his friend and in doing so, the two kicked back in the green room and enjoyed a nice dinner with some buddies.” Click here to see pics of Niall’s “Too Much To Ask Video.”

“Selena [Gomez] wasn’t a part of their conversation at all,” the insider revealed, saying the buddies didn’t discuss their mutual ex, who is now dating The Weeknd. “They’ve moved on and only want to see her do well.” That is so incredibly sweet! We are really happy to know that these two guys can just chill and not let something like that get in the way of their friendship! What they might be doing is actually coming up with a plan to make sweet music together.

“Justin is super proud of Niall and is happy that he is getting out and playing some gigs because he really enjoys the music Niall is making,” the source added. “I wouldn’t put it past either of them for a potential collab in the future as these two have epic jam sessions whenever they get together.” Yas! We are so ready for that!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Justin and Niall possibly collaborating? Would you be the first to buy that track? Let us know below!