Milo Ventimiglia Reveals ‘This Is Us’ Season 2 Will Dive Into Kevin & Jack’s Relationship

It’s finally here — the premiere everyone has been waiting for. HollywoodLife.com caught up with star Milo Ventimiglia right before season two of ‘This is Us’ began to get some much-needed answers!

“I feel like a bunch of us actors are like Fort Knox,” Milo Ventimiglia, 40, told HollywoodLife.com exclusively during the “We are Timex” Event in New York City on Monday night. The actor, who portrays the beloved Jack in This is Us, is well aware that everyone in the world has been waiting for some answers about what happened to his character, and about the relationships with his family.

“After [the premiere] and a few episodes that unroll, the pressure to hold all the family secrets in will be released,” he said, adding that this season will explore the many effects of Jack’s passing, including the immediate reactions. “Jack’s death of course was one happening, but beyond that — knowing how it impacted his family, his wife, that’s something we’ll explore through the season,” Milo said. “It’s in classic Dan Fogelman fashion. You’ll get some answers, but you get a whole lot of questions on top of it.”

One relationship we didn’t see much of was Jack’s and Kevin’s. Luckily, that will change this season. “There’s a lot of that,” Milo admitted. “Jack has made such an impact on all his kids and his wife and his best friend — what are those moments that they share? With Kevin, with Kate, with Randall? In the first season, you get the idea that he and Kate were really close, and you hear about he and Randall a little bit, but yeah we’re gonna learn a lot about he and Kevin [this season.]”

