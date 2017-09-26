Meghan Markle’s 10 Best Style Moments — See Her Fashion Evolution Through The Years

Meghan Markle is well on her way to becoming the next Kate Middleton. Not only could she become a Royal very soon, but people are paying attention to her amazing fashion.

At the Invictus Games in Toronto on Sept. 25, Meghan Markle, 36, stepped out, holding hands with her boyfriend Prince Harry. Though their first public PDA was a huge draw, we were focused on her amazing outfit. Her classic white button down, jeans, and tan flats combined into a chic and classic look. It was so effortless yet so amazing. Now, we’re taking a look back at some of her most gorgeous fashion choices and her most interesting red carpet looks.

In November 2015, she wore a stunning metallic suit dress by Misha Nonoo at the CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Awards. In January 2016, she wore a high-neck, brocade red dress, with matching red lips. She wore black strappy sandals and her hair in pretty waves. In July 2016, she wore a stunning, red midi dress with nude heels. SO feminine and flattering. During Fashion Week in 2015. she wore a long blue skirt with white fur coat.

Way back in 2014, she wore a gorgeous teal Roland Mouret mermaid gown to Elton John’s AIDS Foundation’s charity event. In 2013, she wore a one-shoulder, nude satin dress at the American Ballet Theatre Opening Night Gala. Also, she wore Herve Leger in 2013. Because what celeb didn’t wear Herve Leger in 2013. We all have some fashion regrets but it seems like Meghan’s style has always been classic, feminine and pretty. Click through the gallery to see her top style moments!

