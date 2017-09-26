Niall Horan Vs Liam Payne: Both Dropping Music On Same Day — Which Will You Buy?

It’ll be a great day for One Direction fans on Oct. 20, when Liam Payne releases his next single ‘Bedroom Floor’ and Niall Horan’s debut solo album ‘Flicker’ drops. VOTE and tell us whose music you’ll buy!

Niall Horan, 24, and Liam Payne, 24, are about to break the Internet on Oct. 20, when both former One Directioners release new music. Both artists are signed to Capital Records, so it’s definitely an interesting move! So whose music will you buy? VOTE below and defend your choice in the comments!

At the end of the day, both guys have been slaying the solo game, and we’re huge fans of everything they’ve been doing. Niall has been winning our hearts with his folksy-indie rock hits like “Slow Hands” and “Too Much To Ask,” while Liam has gone down the the pop/R&B route with catchy songs like “Strip That Down.” Personally, we’ll be buying Niall’s new record AND Liam’s single, come Oct. 20! See more of Liam’s hottest photos here.

Meanwhile, fans are thrilled that Niall and Liam are dropping new tunes simultaneously. “THE SAME DAY NIALLS ALBUM IS OUT IM DEAD,” one fan tweeted in response to Liam’s announcement on Sept. 23. “Niall’s album #Flicker and Liam’s new single #BedroomFloor comes out on the same day?! This is too much to take in at once,” another wrote. We feel you!

While Liam has yet to announce the day his own album will come out, or tour dates, Niall is currently on his Flicker Sessions tour and has extended dates into 2018. Hopefully Liam will follow suit soon!

Vote:

HollywoodLifers, whose music will you buy on Oct. 20? Vote and let us know!