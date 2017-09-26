Latin Grammy Nominations: Shakira, Justin Bieber & More — Full List

The 18th Annual Latin Grammy Awards nominations are here, and there are some surprising names included this year. Check out the full list of nominees!

The Latin Grammy Awards are happening Nov. 16, and the nominees were announced today, Sept. 26! Residente leads the pack with nine, while Maluma isn’t far behind with seven. Shakira currently holds the record for the female artist with the most awards (she has 11!), and she’s nominated for six more this year.

The Latin Recording Academy actually postponed the original announcement due to the destructive earthquake that hit Mexico on Sept. 19, out of respect for those affected by the devastation. “As an outgrowth of the terrible and tragic recent natural disasters affecting Mexico, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Houston, and Florida, the homes to many Hispanic communities, The Latin Recording Academy is postponing the announcement for the 18th Annual Latin Grammy Awards nominations announcement to a later date,” Latin Recording Academy President Gabriel Abaroa Jr. said in a statement. You can watch his full message above.

The Latin Grammy Awards are happening Nov. 16 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

Below is a sample of the major categories.

Album Of The Year

Salsa Big Band — Rubén Blades and Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

Obras Son Amores — Antonio Carmona

A La Mar — Vicente García

Fénix — Nicky Jam

Mis Planes Son Amarte — Juanes

La Trenza — Mon Laferte

Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos, Vol. 1) — Natalia Lafourcade

Residente — Residente

El Dorado — Shakira

Palabras Manuales — Danay Suarez

Record Of The Year

“La Flor De La Canela” — Rubén Blades

“El Surco” — Jorge Drexler

“Quiero Que Vuelvas” — Alejandro Fernández

“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee

“El Ratico” — Juanes featuring Kali Uchis

“Amárrame” — Mon Laferte featuring Juanes

“Felices Los 4” — Maluma

“Vente Pa’ Ca” — Ricky Martin featuring Maluma

“Guerra” — Residente

“Chantaje” — Shakira featuring Maluma

Song Of The Year (A Songwriter’s Award)

“Amárrame” — Mon Laferte, songwriter (Mon Laferte featuring Juanes)

“Chantaje” — Kevin Mauricio Jiménez Londoño, Bryan Snaider Lezcano Chaverra, Joel Antonio López Castro, Maluma and Shakira, songwriters (Shakira featuring Maluma)

“Desde Que Estamos Juntos” — Descemer Bueno and Melendi, songwriters (Melendi)

“Despacito” — Daddy Yankee, Erika Ender and Luis Fonsi, songwriters (Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee)

“Ella” — Ricardo Arjona, songwriter (Ricardo Arjona)

“Felices Los 4” — Mario Cáceres, Kevin Mauricio Jiménez Londoño, Maluma, Servando Primera, Stiven Rojas and Bryan Snaider Lezcano Chaverra, songwriters (Maluma)

“Guerra” — Residente and Jeff Trooko, songwriters (Residente)

“La Fortuna” — Diana Fuentes and Tommy Torres, songwriters (Diana Fuentes featuring Tommy Torres)

“Tú Sí Sabes Quererme” — Natalia Lafourcade, songwriter (Natalia Lafourcade featuring Los Macorinos)

“Vente Pa’ Ca ” — Nermin Harambasic, Maluma, Ricky Martin, Mauricio Montaner, Ricky Montaner, Lars Pedersen, Carl Ryden, Justin Stein, Ronny Vidar Svendsen and Anne Judith Stokke Wik, songwriters (Ricky Martin featuring Maluma)

Best New Artist

Paula Arenas

CNCO

Vicente García

Martina La Peligrosa

Mau y Ricky

Rawayana

Sofía Reyes

Rosalía

Danay Suarez

Sebastián Yatra

Best Contemporary Pop Vocal Album

Hijos Del Mar — David Bisbal

Rompiendo Fronteras — Alejandro Fernández

Flora Y Faῦna — Camila Luna

El Dorado — Shakira

Extended Play Yatra — Sebastián Yatra

Best Urban Fusion / Performance

“Si Tu Novio Te Deja Sola” — J. Balvin featuring Bad Bunny

“Despacito” (Remix) — Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

“El Amante” — Nicky Jam

“Dagombas En Tamale” — Residente

“Chantaje” — Shakira featuring Maluma

Best Alternative Music Album

Jei Beibi — Café Tacvba

Apocalipsis Zombi — El Cuarteto de Nos

La Trenza — Mon Laferte

La Promesa De Thamar — Sig Ragga

Palabras Manuales — Danay Suarez

Best Regional Song (A Songwriter’s Award)

“Compromiso Descartado” — Espinoza Paz, songwriter (Leonardo Aguilar)

“Ganas De Volver” — Horacio Palencia, songwriter (Horacio Palencia)

“Sentimiento Emborrachado” — Raúl Jiménez E. and Chucho Rincón, songwriters (Santiago Arroyo)

“Siempre Es Así” — Juan Treviño, songwriter (Juan Treviño featuring AJ Castillo)

“Vale La Pena” — Edgar Barrera, Martín Castro Ortega and Alfonso Lizárraga, songwriters (Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga)

Best MPB (Música Popular Brasileira) Album

Dos Navegantes — Edu Lobo, Romero Lubambo, and Mauro Senise

DNA Musical — Alexandre Pires

Silva Canta Marisa — Silva

Até Pensei Que Fosse Minha — António Zambujo

Zanna — Zanna

