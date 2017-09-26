Kris Humphries ‘Betrayed’ By Kim Again After Revelation She Had Feelings For Kanye While Married

During the ‘KUWTK’ special, Kim revealed she had feelings for Kanye West while married to ex Kris Humphries. HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY Kris is NOT okay with that.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians 10 year anniversary special that aired on Sept. 24 was full of big moments — some nicer than others. While it was very sweet when Kim Kardashian, 36, told the story of how she fell in love with husband Kanye West, 40, we were shocked by the revelation that she may have felt some things for him while still married to Kris Humphries, 32. Whoa. So, obviously, you have to wonder how Kris, Kim’s previous hubby, feels about this. Well, an insider told us the answer is: not great. Click here to see pics of Kim and Kris.

“Kris feels like his ex Kim played him and was not honest about their love,” a source close to the baller told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kris feels like if Kim really had feelings for Kanye, or any other man while they were together, then Kim should have been upfront and not hidden the truth about her emotions or intentions. Kris feels upset, and betrayed now that he knows the truth about Kim and Kanye. More than anything, Kris just wishes that Kim did not withhold information from him so that he could have made more well-informed decisions about his future and their relationship.”

Kim opened up about her early relationship with Kanye and how they were “talking” right before she married Kris. But things didn’t actually get serious till after they broke up. “[Kanye] and I were talking and we were friends. After my breakup, I was feeling really low,” Kim said. “He put on a fashion show in Paris just to get a date with me, and that’s when we started dating. The moment I landed there, I fell madly in love with him. I was like, this is real life and love and fun and real support.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kris’ reaction to Kim’s feelings for future hubby Kanye? Do you think they are justified? Let us know below!