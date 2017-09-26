Indie-Rock Band Joywave Rode An Elevator With The Weeknd & Can Confirm That He Smells ‘Very Good’

Joywave has some pretty good celebrity stories up their sleeve, including that night they saw Larry David backstage at ‘SNL’ moments before he impersonated Bernie Sanders for the very first time. Oh, and they’ve got an epic new album.

Joywave is the Rochester, NY-based indietronica band that you need to know about, though you’ve probably already heard their hit “Tongues.” They’ve just announced a ton of new tour dates, which you can check out below! I caught up with lead singer Daniel Armbruster at their NYC show about their new album Content and more.

How is the tour going so far?

Good. How was the show? Did you have fun?

I did! I enjoyed the set. Is this when you ask me questions?

If you want. No, it’s your turn again.

What has been awesome so far? Where are you still excited to play?

Performing at Red Rocks was very cool. I’d never been. Summerstage was fun tonight, too. I’m looking forward to Philadelphia. We’ll also be playing with The Killers at a Las Vegas show in December!

What’s your favorite song to perform live right now?

“Thanks. Thanks For Coming” is such a good groove live, and people are kind of confused by it, which I like. There’s applause built into the track, so they hear applause and they instantly start clapping, then they look around and are like, “There’s not that many people clapping right now.”

Has there been an unexpected fan favorite from Content?

“It’s A Trip!,” I think. As soon as [guitarist] Joey plays the first few notes, people are like, “Yeah!”

If someone hasn’t heard you before, what song should they listen to first?

The title track, “Content.”

How many people call the album “CON-tent?”

So many. That’s the idea of the title, for people to now know how to say it. You can’t read it on the Internet. When you print this, people will have a hard time knowing what the title is. [Ed. note: it’s pronounced “con-TENT,” the adjective.]

Who would you love to collaborate with?

Kendrick Lamar. But he’s never gonna work with us. I think he’s too busy.

Have you had a dope celebrity encounter?

One time, our drummer got in an elevator with The Weeknd and said that he smelled very good.

Who said that to who?

Our drummer was silent the whole way. But his review of riding in an elevator with The Weeknd was, “He smells very good.”

Got it. Do people recognize you on the street?

Yes…in Rochester. I’m very famous within a one-mile radius in Rochester.

I know it’s soon, but are you working on anything new?

Always, a little bit. I just produced a record for KOPPS that’ll hopefully come out next year.

What’s the weirdest or most unique venue you’ve played?

There’s this flying saucer building in Rochester called First Federal Plaza. It looks like a UFO and we played up there on album release night. It was pretty cool.

Finally, what’s your favorite New York memory?

I went to Saturday Night Live. It was the first night Larry David did Bernie Sanders. I was walking through the hall and Larry David was behind me, and someone was like, “Mr. David, I was able to get your sparkling water,” and I was like, “Oh, my God.” Then he went out onstage and did his thing, as Bernie. I was floored.

