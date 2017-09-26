Jhene Aiko Stops Concert To Help Fan Shockingly Having Seizure In Audience: Watch Scary Video

A scary situation unfolded at a Jhene Aiko concert when a fan had a seizure in the audience! Watch the horrifying moment here. Warning: this video features strobe lights and could be disturbing to some.

This is so scary! Jhene Aiko, 29, stopped her packed show in Atlanta on September 25 when she noticed that a fan was having a seizure in the middle of the packed audience. She shut down her band and shrieked into the microphone that she needed a medic ASAP. From the stage, she told the crowd to part so that help could get through. The frightening moment was captured on video, and showed the medics rushing into the audience and carrying the woman out of the theater. The woman was still violently shaking as they carried her way, having a full-blown tonic clonic (sometimes called grand mal) seizure.

Scroll down to see video of the emergency at Jhene’s concert. We must warn you again: some people may find the footage disturbing. Additionally, it features strobing, which could be harmful to people with seizure disorders. On that note: while we cannot comment on what caused the woman’s seizure, Jhene’s concert had intense, constant strobe lights. Some people with epilepsy and other seizure disorders (but not all) are sensitive to strobing and suffer seizures when exposed to it. This may not have been the case for the woman in Jhene’s audience; there’s no word on what actually caused her to seize. After the woman was taken away by medics, Jhene resumed her show, giving her audience a stern warning that the strobe lights would continue and that they needed to proceed with caution. Good on her!

