‘The Voice’: Jennifer Hudson Proves To Be The Perfect Addition As Season 13 Coach

If you were hesitant about Jennifer Hudson as a coach on ‘The Voice,’ I promise you, there’s no need to be! The ‘American Idol’ winner made her debut on the show’s season 13 premiere — and she was just perfect!

While Adam Levine and Blake Shelton have remained constants on The Voice since the very first season, the other two red chairs have been filled by a rotating door of various celebrity coaches. The stars who make up the panel are constantly changing, and in its 13th season, the hit NBC show introduced yet another newbie, Jennifer Hudson, who joins Adam, Blake and season 11 vet, Miley Cyrus. I have to admit: I was skeptical at first. In fact, I always am when someone new comes on. I think Jennifer is incredible, but after seeing the great chemistry Miley had with coach Alicia Keys last time she was on the show, I just wasn’t stoked about the show’s decision to change things up again. Would it be the same?

Of course, it wasn’t exactly the same, but that doesn’t mean I wasn’t pleased! From the very first Blind Audition, it was clear that Jennifer had an immediate connection with the other coaches, and knew how to banter with them just as good as anyone else has in the past. She proved from the beginning that she’d be a force to be reckoned with, too, nabbing a contestant off a four-chair turn at the start of the show, but battling hard with Miley, Adam and Blake to do it. The Oscar winner knows how to really sell herself to the contestants and the other coaches should definitely be weary!

Jennifer did coach on the UK’s version of The Voice before coming over to the American version, so she’s had some practice. However, when it comes to coaching, dedication to the artists and chemistry with the other celebs on the panel is what viewers connect with the most, and she’s proven in just one episode that she has both of those things, too. I don’t know about you guys, but I’m stoked to see what happens next!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Jennifer did a good job on The Voice?