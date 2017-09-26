Khloe Kardashian Pregnant: Source Claims Kylie Jenner’s Sister Is Also Expecting A Baby

There must something in the water at the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s homes cause a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Khloe is expecting a baby, just as news broke little sis Kylie is!

OMG! Is it possible that THREE new babies are on their way into the Kardashian-Jenner fam? A source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Khloe Kardashian, 33, is allegedly expecting her first child with beau Tristan Thompson, 26. This is a CRAZY coincidence, seeing as news recently broke that her younger sister Kylie Jenner, 20, is also allegedly having a baby with her bae Travis Scott, 25. “Khloe is pregnant as well!” the insider claims. “She and Kylie are both due around the same time both approximately 4 months along.” Wow, and to think that Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West, 40, are reportedly expecting their THIRD child via surrogate next January! We’re gonna pass out from all this baby fever!

“Kylie loves how close knit her family is and is thrilled to bring that to her own to-be immediate family,” the source continued. “She feels more prepared than ever, especially since she will be sharing this journey with Khloe. They are looking at it like it’s a unifying experience for them as sisters. This was totally unplanned and coincidental but they couldn’t be more happy! And the same goes for the rest of the family. Kris [Jenner] is super supportive of everything, she particularly LOVES Travis. The entire family has known him for a while so she is very comfortable with the situation.”

OMG! We could not be more thrilled to hear these reports, especially because Khloe and Tristan have been talking about baby-making for a while now! Khloe had made it clear she does want to start a family with him and now seems like as good a time as any for the whole group! Click here to see pics of Kylie’s alleged pregnancy.

Us Weekly first reported the news that Khloe and Tristan are expecting, today, Sept. 26. TMZ is also reporting the news, though their source says Khloe is 3 months along. TMZ’s insider said Khloe conceived naturally and does not yet know the gender of her and Tristan’s first child.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of this crazy news? Do you think Khloe and Kylie are both going to have babies? Let us know below!