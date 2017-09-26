Jon Stewart In Serious Talks To Be Editor-In-Chief Of ‘Vanity Fair’, Claim Sources

Can you imagine calling Jon Stewart editor-in-chief? The staff over at ‘Vanity Fair’ might be soon, as new reports claim the former ‘Daily Show’ host and comedy icon is in talks to take over at the legendary publication.

Jon Stewart, 54, and Condé Nast may soon be getting into bed together — figuratively speaking. The former Daily Show host is reportedly in talks to take over as editor-in-chief at Vanity Fair, according to The Daily Front Row‘s sources. Now, you may not have thought of Jon as someone who would run a major publication, but you have definitely heard of him. It’s pretty much impossible to not know who Jon is, even if he isn’t on the air anymore. Click here to see pics of Jon’s last episode of the Daily Show.

Jon started out in the entertainment biz in the ’90s, first with his own MTV series, The Jon Stewart Show, and then Comedy Central’s The Daily Show in 1999. When he announced he was leaving the show in 2015, we pretty much died wondering what we’d do without his take on politics, with a heavy side of satire. At the time he said he wanted to continue writing and maybe even do some more stand-up comedy. We haven’t seen a ton of him since then, as he and his wife Tracey, have been busy repurposing a 45-acre New Jersey farm into an animal and education center. He has been here and there though, appearing on a few special episodes of BFF Stephen Colbert‘s Late Show and doing a surprise performance during Dave Chappelle’s comedy show at Radio City Music Hall this summer.

“Stewart at Vanity Fair would be an inspired choice,” the Daily Front Row said. “He has the journalistic cred, media savvy, and engaged following required to help transition Vanity Fair from a magazine-centric brand into a 360-degree media force. Imagine VFTV, for example. The one potential sticking point? Salary. As Condé Nast’s budgets continue to tighten and its top-earning editors exit the building, The Daily wonders if Stewart is a viable possibility. According to TV Guide’s 2013 survey of star salaries, he was the industry’s highest-paid late night host, raking in an estimated $25-30 million a year.” The outlet reached out to Vanity Fair and Condé Nast for comment, but did not receive a response before publication.

