Idina Menzel Shares 1st Photos Of Her Stunning Wedding Gown — See Her Beautiful Dress

This wedding dress is so stunning, it’s fit for a queen! Idina Menzel, 46, looked oh-so glamorous in the first photos she shared from her wedding. The Broadway great married her former Rent costar Aaron Lohr, 41, in an intimate backyard ceremony, and it looks like it couldn’t be more perfect! Idina shared two romantic pics from her big day, and it’s so clear that Idina and Aaron were made for each other. One of the photos shows the full gown, a stunning, off-the-shoulder dress covered in ivory lace. Though she’s sitting down, you can tell that the bodice is fitted and fans out into a flowy skirt. We love the unique details of the gown, including its thin, black sash and bell sleeves.

We’re so happy that Idina shared photos from her big day on Instagram, because we were dying to see her dress! Tweeting about the wedding wasn’t enough! She looks statuesque and so remarkably beautiful. The other photo she shared gave us a closeup peek at her accessories. Idina’s hair is pulled back into a chic bun and topped with a diamond flower crown. She wore a long veil pinned under her hair. She’s so lovely!

Idina captioned the pics, which show her kissing Aaron as they look at each other adoringly, with a sweet message about their marriage: “Wanted to let you know… married the love of my life Aaron Lohr this weekend at our home. Dad & son walked me down the aisle. It was magical. Thank you to everyone who helped make my wedding day so special.” Aww!

Thank you to everyone who helped make my wedding day so special. pic.twitter.com/6ENbV3NzWw — Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) September 25, 2017

