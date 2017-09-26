Harry Styles Sings ‘Girl Crush’ In Ex Taylor Swift’s Nashville Hometown — Is He Shading Her?

Holy cow! Harry Styles performed a cover of ex Taylor Swift’s pals’ Little Big Town’s ‘Girl Crush’ right in front of her home town fans in Nashville. We’ve got the video here.

Harry Styles, 23, and Taylor Swift, 27, had a romance back in 2013 that went bad. So is he giving a subtle reminder of it during a Sept. 25 concert in her hometown of Nashville? The former 1D singer took to an acoustic guitar to perform Little Big Town‘s massive hit “Girl Crush” and the audience went absolutely wild, posting videos of the singer and his mournful performance at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. His rendition is absolutely heartbreaking and gorgeous at the same time. Yet we’ve got to wonder why he brought it out in the home town of his ex. Click here for pics of Taylor and Harry’ romance.

Harry isn’t known for being a big country music fan, so for him to tap into Little Big Town’s award-winning hit seems a little strange considering he’s on ex Taylor’s home turf. His rendition is simply gorgeous and there’s no doubt he has massive respect about the heartbreaking lyrics that make up country music.

Taylor famously wrote Little Big Town’s massive 2016 hit “Better Man” which many suspected was about her former relationships including her 2013 romance with Harry. A few months after the band released the single, Tay revealed she was the songwriter behind it.

The lyric in the chorus goes as follows:

“Sometimes, in the middle of the night, I can feel you again

But I just miss you, and I just wish you were a better man

And I know why we had to say goodbye

Like the back of my hand

And I just miss you, and I just wish you were a better man

A better man.”

So is Harry hitting back at Taylor? Did he diss her in front of her hometown crowd?

HollywoodLifers, do you think Harry was dissing Taylor by singing her friends’ songs biggest hit in her hometown?