Chip & Joanna Gaines Ending ‘Fixer Upper’ After Season 5: We’re Focusing On Our Family

Chip and Jo will no longer be fixing up on HGTV! The couple, who have hosted ‘Fixer Upper’ since the beginning in 2013, just announced the fifth season will be the last.



Chip and Joanna Gaines released a long statement on their website, explaining why its time for the pair — who also have four children Drake, 12, Ella, 10, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 7 — to be finished with Fixer Upper, the hit HGTV show that began in 2013 in their hometown of Waco, Texas. “While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with. Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen,” they wrote. “How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place.”

The pair continued explaining that their “family is healthy and our marriage has honestly never been stronger” — a statement made to shut down any speculation that there are troubles at home. “This has nothing to do with a fraudulent skincare line or anything else you’ll inevitably read. This is just us recognizing that we need to catch our breath for a moment,” the couple added. “Our plan is to take this time to shore up and strengthen the spots that are weak, rest the places that are tired and give lots of love and attention to both our family and our businesses.”

In a statement to HollywoodLife.com, HGTV confirmed that this will be the final season. “We’ve all been on an incredible journey with Chip and Joanna for five years. It takes a huge amount of time and creative energy to make a phenomenal series like Fixer Upper,” they wrote. “We understand their decision to spend more time with their family. Like all of their fans, we want only the best for them and they know they will always have a home at HGTV. Fans can expect that the upcoming season of Fixer Upper will be the best season ever and we can’t wait for it to hit the air later this year.”

Here’s the continuation of Chip and Joanna’s heartfelt statement:

We are really, really proud of season 5. We laid it all on the field and didn’t hold anything back. We think it’s the perfect finale to this amazing journey we’ve been on. Season 5 begins in November and Behind the Design will follow shortly after. There’s so much good, new stuff coming your way! Though our Fixer Upper chapter is coming to a close, we aren’t done with Waco. We aren’t done renovating homes. We aren’t done designing things to make your home your favorite place on earth. We aren’t done working towards restoration in all things or helping out those who could use a hand. In fact, in all of these of things, we are just getting started. Who knows what the future holds, but we’re excited for whatever is around the bend and in the meantime, we will definitely be staying in touch. We will forever be thankful for HGTV and this opportunity of a lifetime. We are also thankful to our production company, Highnoon Entertainment and our amazing producers and crew on the ground here in Waco. We are grateful for them and for you. Thank you for sharing life with us and for the continued support. Thank you for having our backs! Thank you for caring about these homes and these families and the things that we care so much about. Really, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you.

Are you sad to see the show end?