Dwyane Wade Raves Over Workouts With LeBron James As Reports Claim He Inked Cavs Deal

While reports claim Dwyane Wade is headed to Cleveland, he told HL that his summer workouts with LeBron James were ‘familiar’ territory! Now, he’s ‘excited’ for his 15th season, which may be with his best friend!

Dwyane Wade, 35, and LeBron James, 32, have the ultimate NBA bromance. They have a relationship that spans over 15 years and the NBA champs have always assured fans that their brotherhood lives on despite their different jerseys. However, that may all change. Dwyane may be packing his bags and heading to Cleveland, if reports that claim he’s just a few days away from signing with the Cavs are true. He just agreed to a contract buyout with the Chicago bulls, which should clear on Sept. 27, making him an unrestricted free agent; meaning, the dynamic duo which was Dwyane and LeBron will commence [again] on the court for the 2017-18 season.

HL caught up with Dwyane amidst the exciting reports, where he had nothing but praise for his longtime friend, which was further indication he could be favoring a move to Cleveland. When the last season came to an end — with LeBron’s season ending in a devastating Game 5 loss to Golden State in June; and Dwyane’s ending in early April after an opening round Playoffs elimination — the friends finally reunited for some late summer workouts together. And, Dwyane let us in on their sweat sessions ahead of the next season. “It was great,” he said of the workouts, adding, “Any time I get to work out with my friend and one of the greatest basketball players to ever play the game, it’s great to push each other. It’s dope to always learn and be in the gym with him, and it’s familiar to me.”

“Familiar” is an understatement, since he and LeBron were dubbed the “Big Three” along with Chris Bosh, 33, when they played together for the Miami Heat. Not to mention, they won back-to-back NBA championships in 2012 and 2013. “We’ve been together for 15 years, whether we’ve been teammates or have been opponents, it’s familiarity so it’s good.” Dwyane continued.

After some intense summer workouts with the King, Dwyane is more than ready for the upcoming season. “I’m doing good,” he admitted about his health. “I had a long summer. We got bounced out early in the Playoffs and had an entire summer to get healthy, so I feel good. I’m excited for my 15th season.” But, it isn’t just his workouts with LeBron that has him feeling in tip top shape.

Gabrielle Union, 44, for always being there for him. “Gabrielle supports me all basketball season, so it’s great for me to get out with her [in the summer] and get into her element when she has events to attend as well. I love seeing the lights shine on her. I love it.” The 12-time NBA All-star credits his wife, actress,, 44, for always being there for him. “Gabrielle supports me all basketball season, so it’s great for me to get out with her [in the summer] and get into her element when she has events to attend as well. I love seeing the lights shine on her. I love it.”

As reports continue to point Dwyane in the direction of Cleveland, he’s already got his eye on his biggest competition this season — Golden State. When we asked who the team to beat this season is, Dwyane said, “Oh, of course it’s Golden State,” without hesitation. “They’re the defending champs.” He joked that that was the “easiest question” we asked him.

It’s good to know that Dwyane’s got his eye on the defending champs, since there’s a very good chance he won’t be “bounced” out of the Playoffs as easy this year; that is, if he signs with the Cavs. If history repeats itself for a fourth time, we will see the Cavs and the Warriors continue their back and forth Finals rivalry, with the additions of Dwyane [maybe], Isaiah Thomas, 28, Derrick Rose, 28, and Jae Crowder, 27.

