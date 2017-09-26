‘DWTS’ Latin Night — Vanessa Lachey & Maks Shut It Down With A Sexy Salsa

It’s Latin night and the ballroom got steamy real quick! See the best hip-shaking dances of the night below! Plus, another heartbreaking elimination.

It was Latin night for the Sept. 26 episode of Dancing With The Stars! First up, Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev danced the Samba to “Despasito” (feat. Daddy Yankee) by Luis Fonsi. Judge Len Goodman didn’t like the gyrating but said it got better near the end of the dance. Bruno Tonioli said the timing was a little off but the look was perfect. Carrie Ann Inaba said they have a great connection. They got an 18 out of 30!

Next, Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy did a Rumba to “Easy” by Sky Ferreira. “It had a contemporary feel…a very nice dance,” Bruno said. Carrie Ann said it was authentic and vulnerable. Len said he didn’t recognize the rumba at all — not enough content. They got a 20! It was Victoria’s birthday and she got flowers from Taylor Swift! Victoria and Val danced to “LWYMMD” last night!

Derek Fisher and Sharna Burgess did the Paso Doblé to “Diablo Rojo” by Rodrigo y Gabriela. “Yasss, locked and loaded! That was amazing. You’re learning, you are growing, that’s what it is about,” Carrie Ann said. Len loved his determination. Bruno said he needs to balance the intensity and the artistry. They got a 19!

Sasha Pieterse and Gleb Savchenko did an inspirational Samba to “Most Girls” by Hailee Steinfeld. She revealed her weight gain was due to a diagnosis of PCOS, a hormonal disorder. Len loved the samba content. Bruno said she is a lovely dancer. Carrie Ann said she had the technique and the flair. They got a 22, the highest score of the night so far.

Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd did an Argentine Tango to “She’s a Lady” by Lion Babe. The audience went wild! Bruno loved that he tried to get into character but said he is walking, not gliding. Len said the passion was missing. They got a 19!

Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold did an AMAZING Samba to “Mi Gente” by J. Balvin & Willy William. WOW. It was incredible! Carrie Ann said they have an amazing partnership that is vibrant! Len said the shoes he was wearing gave him a “peculiar leg action.” Bruno said he lit up the room with a fresh and exciting dance! They got a 24!

Drew Scott and Emma Slater did a Rumba to “Lights Down Low” (feat. gnash) by Max. “That’s your best dance so far,” Len said. Bruno loved his beautiful lines and flow. Carrie Ann said it was expressive, and she loved his control. They got a 21!

Debbie Gibson and Alan Bersten danced an Argentine Tango to “Havana” (feat. Young Thug) by Camila Cabello. “The Cougar from Cuba. Naughty but nice,” Bruno said. Carrie Ann liked it but said she needs to work on her feet and legs. Len said it was hot and steamy and her best dance. They got a 21!

Vanessa Lachey and Maks Chmerkovskiy did a sexy Salsa to “Instruction” (feat. Demi Lovato & Stefflon Don) by Jax Jones. “You were so in sync. Matching energy,” Carrie Ann said. Len said Vanessa is a contender and told Max to keep her focused. “Juicy, saucy, spicy,” Bruno said. They got a 23!

Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke did a sexy Samba to “Hot in Herre” by Nelly. “I really hope you come back…well done,” Len said. “Hose me down, I’m on fire! I can’t wait to see you rumba,” Bruno said. Carrie Ann said he is definitely sexy but wants more. They got a 19!

Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas did a Salsa to “Mani Picao” by Ricky Campanelli. “That showgirl is a firecracker! The energy, the speed…it was constant. Well done,” Bruno said. “You are the music. You become the melody, you become the rhythm…fantastic,” Carrie Ann said. Len said it was fabulous! They got a 24!

Finally, Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson did the Cha Cha to “Perm” by Bruno Mars. It was AWESOME! “Frankie, you have swagger! What is going on!?,” Carrie Ann said. Len said it was terrific and entertaining. They got a 25, including the first 9 of the season from Bruno!

Unfortunately, there was another elimination and we had to say goodbye to Debbie Gibson and Alan Bersten.

